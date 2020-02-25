Skip navigation
Hotel Next to Iconic Monument Upgrades Meeting Space

Views and a fresh renovation await guests at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

The closest hotel to the landmark Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo., has undergone a $2.6 million renovation of its meeting space. Next month the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch’s 83,000 square feet of meeting space will unveil new paint, carpets, and artwork featuring the nearby Arch. There are also functional upgrades, including new air walls for greater space flexibility, and modern meeting room tables with USB charging points. The two largest venues, the 19,758-square-foot Grand Ballroom and the 16,800-square-foot Regency Ballroom, will also benefit from the addition of more than 2,000 new banquet chairs. While most of the meeting venues are situated on the second and fourth floors, there is 6,000 square feet of event space on the 18th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows providing stunning views of the Arch and an outdoor terrace with a dance floor.

The property recently finished an $11 million renovation of its 848 guest rooms, suites, and lobby area. Rooms were updated with new lighting, room design, carpet, and furnishings in addition to new 50- or 65-inch smart TVs.

There are five dining options at the property ranging from the locally sourced farm-to-table RED Kitchen to a Ruth’s Chris Steak House and the Brewhouse Historical Sports Bar.

The hotel is located in downtown St. Louis within walking distance of the America’s Center Convention Complex and Busch Stadium. The hotel is also convenient for the recently redesigned underground Museum at the Gateway Arch, which is available for private events for up to 1,500 attendees.

