Hotel Indigo Is Blossoming in Belgium

The latest property in InterContinental’s Hotel Indigo brand has opened in Brussels. The hotel is located next to the European Research Council in the capital’s business district on the Place Charles Rogier, but the design takes inspiration from the nearby Botanical Gardens. Each of the 284 guest rooms have either a floral, herbal, or tropical-themed design, and there are smart TVs, designated workspaces, and Art Deco touches that reference the original building.



Public spaces also feature botanical references including living terrariums and floral décor on the walls and ceilings. The signature restaurant, Serra, named for terra (earth) and serre (greenhouse), serves “eco-friendly” food for locavores—ingredients are seasonally appropriate and sourced within 100 miles of the hotel.



There are two meeting rooms with a total of 1,350 square feet. The largest offers 871 square feet with natural light and can host up to 60 attendees for a presentation. Hotel Indigo Brussels-City is less than a 20-minute walk from the SQUARE Brussels Meeting Center, the city’s main convention center, and four miles from the Brussels Expo Center. It’s also close to Brussels’ historic attractions, including the Manneken Pis fountain, Grand-Place, and major art galleries and museums

.