Hotel at Historic SoCal Attraction Getting a Full Refresh

In the Southern California town of Buena Park, the upscale hotel alongside the famed Knott’s Berry Farm theme park is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation that will debut this fall with a new name, refurbished meeting and event space, and a refined overall look that pays homage to the 1920s farm, nursery, and roadside attraction founded by Walter and Cordelia Knott.



The newly redesigned Knott’s Hotel is aimed at both business and leisure travelers. The refurbished 322 guest rooms will present a country feel with hand-crafted accents and details that reflect a farmhouse style. For meeting groups, the 20,000 square feet of space is spread across two dedicated floors and features new soft goods, lighting, and technological upgrades. The two highlights of the reimagined space are the ninth-floor ballrooms, which will offer park and skyline views.



The hotel also will debut a craftsman-style outdoor courtyard with a rustic timber-frame structure using reclaimed wood plus adobe brickwork and Mexican artisan tile. The outdoor space will have giant fruitless olive trees and festoon lighting to provide an airy atmosphere for receptions.



Groups can step into a modern version of the farm via a new dining concept at Thirty Acres Kitchen and Bar. The name is a nod to the original 30 acres of the farm and will feature a double-sided wrap-around bar that extends into the lobby. The restaurant menu will offer twists on traditional American cuisine, with signature seasonal dishes and menu items connected to the farm’s season. The new eatery complements the neighboring Mrs. Knott’s Fried Chicken Restaurant at Knott’s Marketplace, which serves the legendary dinner that started the guest experience at the farm in 1934.



Other property enhancements are a reimagined hotel lobby with rustic textures and décor as well as fresh flowers and seasonal displays. The lobby has a great room (see image) featuring a mix of comfortable seating areas under a custom-designed grand lantern chandelier made of salvaged glass. Additional amenities include a fitness center and outdoor pool featuring a spacious renovated pool deck.



Knott’s Hotel is located 15 miles from Long Beach Airport, a 25-minute drive; 20 miles from John Wayne Orange County Airport, a 30-minute drive; and 30 miles from LAX, a one-hour drive.