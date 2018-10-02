Menu
Dorado Beach
Destination & Venue News

A Hotel Fit for Hamilton

Puerto Rico’s restored Dorado Beach will support a local arts foundation.

The Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Hotel, reopened this week after extensive restoration following last year’s hurricane. The property has 114 beachfront guest rooms including 14 suites which all have a new color palette to reflect the natural beauty of the former plantation site.

For its opening season, the hotel has partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Broadway hits such as Hamilton and In the Heights, to donate $10 per room booked to the Flamboyan Arts Fund to support Puerto Rico’s artistic community.

The property offers 10,358 square feet of indoor meeting space, including the 4,368-square-foot Surf Ballroom which can host 500 attendees for a presentation and 280 for a banquet. There are also several event lawns, the largest of which is the 10,751-square-foot Su Casa Lawn. Complementing these spaces are four restaurants, two swimming pools, an 18-hole golf course, a beach club, and the Rockefeller walking trails named for the original owner, Laurence S. Rockefeller. 

The property is also home to a five-story villa which was formerly the home of Clara Livingston, a pioneering female aviator. The villa is currently being renovated in a historically appropriate style and will reopen in December, just in time for the Puerto Rican run of Hamilton, beginning in January 2019, which will star Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

The Dorado Beach is located 35 minutes from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín Airport and 30 minutes from Isla Grande Airport.

 

