Menu
Cherokee-Exterior.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Hotel and Conference Center Expansion Underway at Largest N.C. Resort

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort is making a $250 million investment in meetings and events.

Caesars Entertainment has released a video and details about the new conference center and hotel tower under construction at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort. The property, already the largest hotel in North Carolina with 1,108 guest rooms, will open a fourth tower with an additional 725 rooms in early 2021. An expansion of the 21,000-square-foot conference center will create an additional 83,000 square feet of meeting space plus a parking garage with capacity for more than 2,600 cars.

Meeting space at the new conference facility will include a 32,000-square-foot ballroom with 11,100 square feet of prefunction space, a 33,000-square-foot exhibition hall with 6,000 square feet of prefunction space, and 22 breakout rooms. Harrah’s Cherokee previously added a 3,000-seat events arena and a bowling complex.

The $250 million expansion project broke ground in June 2018 and the property is expected to hire an additional 400 employees. The resort and casino is located on a 56-acre campus near the Smoky Mountains, one hour west of Asheville and three hours from Atlanta and Charlotte.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Whitley_Ballroom.jpg
Georgia Luxury Hotel Debuts New Ballroom
May 30, 2019
austin_texas.jpg
Austin to Add a Million Square Feet of Meeting Space
May 28, 2019
CGI_5th Floor_v3.jpg
Screaming Development Pace for Non-Hotel Meeting Venues
May 28, 2019
encorebostonharbor.png
Boston’s Newest Resort Promises Water Ferries and Event Space
May 22, 2019