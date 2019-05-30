Hotel and Conference Center Expansion Underway at Largest N.C. Resort

Caesars Entertainment has released a video and details about the new conference center and hotel tower under construction at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort. The property, already the largest hotel in North Carolina with 1,108 guest rooms, will open a fourth tower with an additional 725 rooms in early 2021. An expansion of the 21,000-square-foot conference center will create an additional 83,000 square feet of meeting space plus a parking garage with capacity for more than 2,600 cars.

Meeting space at the new conference facility will include a 32,000-square-foot ballroom with 11,100 square feet of prefunction space, a 33,000-square-foot exhibition hall with 6,000 square feet of prefunction space, and 22 breakout rooms. Harrah’s Cherokee previously added a 3,000-seat events arena and a bowling complex.

The $250 million expansion project broke ground in June 2018 and the property is expected to hire an additional 400 employees. The resort and casino is located on a 56-acre campus near the Smoky Mountains, one hour west of Asheville and three hours from Atlanta and Charlotte.