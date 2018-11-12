Hospitality Industry Steps Up for California Wildfire Emergency

Three massive fires are currently devastating parts of California. The Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire are in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, centered about 30 miles east of Los Angeles; in Northern California where the majority of fatalities have occurred, the Camp Fire, about 70 miles north of Sacramento, has destroyed an area of land larger than Detroit and razed more than 7,000 buildings. San Francisco International Airport is advising travelers to allow extra time getting to and from the airport and that some flights have been delayed because of smoke.

In Malibu, several hotels are closed due to mandatory evacuations, including Malibu Beach Inn and Four Seasons Westlake, which canceled planned events over the weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter is warning that many hotels are filling up to accommodate displaced people, so planners should check in with Los Angeles hotels if they have bookings in the next couple of weeks.

The hospitality industry is stepping up to help out people affected by the emergency, with reports of Lyft offering free rides in the area. Airbnb has a mini-site dedicated to helping people who have been forced to evacuate their homes find free and affordable accommodation and hotels in the Santa Ynez Valley are offering discounts on already discounted FEMA rates to evacuees and emergency workers.

For the latest information on fires and evacuation centers click here, and check out the government smoke advisory here.

Sign up for emergency notifications about evacuation zones and road closures from the city of Los Angeles here.