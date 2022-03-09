Skip navigation
Hospital System Invests in Neighboring Hotel

Earlier this year, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare bought a property that’s convenient for those seeking care and well equipped to host meetings and events.

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile is a 419-room hotel in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood near Navy Pier. It’s also now aligned with a major hospital system.

In February, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare purchased the hotel, which is located amid the company’s medical campus. It’s less than a block from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Primary and Specialty Care Lavin Family Pavilion, Northwestern Internal Medicine, and other facilities in the 11-hospital system.

The 17-story property, built in 1999 and renovated in 2013, has 20,000 square feet of meeting space. While the intention is to provide patients and families a convenient option for overnight accommodations, it will also be “an important asset for hosting conferences and events,” said a spokesperson for Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

HyattCentricballroom.pngTo that end, the Hyatt features a 4,638-square-foot Grand Ballroom (left) on the second floor that can accommodate groups of up to 300 for a banquet. The space has 12-foot ceilings and can be divided into three sections. On the third floor, the hotel’s Lake Shore Ballroom has a similar footprint but a lower ceiling height.

In total, the property has 19 meeting rooms, including the 1,050-square-foot Streeterville, with most rooms boasting ample views of the city. There’s also a gym, heated pool, and, starting May 26, a restaurant that will be open for breakfast and dinner.

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile is four miles north of McCormick Place convention center, about a 15-minute drive, and 17 miles from O’Hare International Airport.

TAGS: Medical & Pharma Meetings
