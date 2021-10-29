Hollywood Event Space to Premiere November 30

Located between two hotels—the 190-room Thompson Hollywood, which opened in August, and the tommie Hollywood opening in December—the 88-year-old Art Deco-style Citizen News building is being reimagined as an event setting.

The two-story structure, once home to the Citizen News newspaper, is being redeveloped by Relevant Group, which is also behind the two Hyatt-affiliated hotels.



The venue, which will be called Citizen News when it opens November 30, has 15,000 square feet of event space featuring 20-foot ceilings. The main room is 10,000 square feet with a capacity for 750 attendees. There is another meeting space for smaller events as well as a boardroom seating 14. The facility offers in-house audiovisual capabilities and valet parking.



The Thompson Hollywood (above) and tommie Hollywood each have 10,000 square feet of reception space across their rooftop decks and lobby bars. However, for more formal meetings and larger special events, groups at both hotels will have access to Citizen News.



The properties are 15 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, about a 45-minute drive.