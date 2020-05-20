Hold (Meetings at) the Mayo

In Rochester, Minn., a new 264-room Hilton property opened in February alongside the original Mayo Clinic medical campus, still the largest Mayo facility in the country. Among the first offerings to open within the Rochester Destination Medical Center being developed around the Mayo’s various medical treatment and research facilities, the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area features two ballrooms, with one set directly above the other. A two-way steel truss system and vibration-analysis methods made it possible for the building’s designers to stack the ballrooms on consecutive floors, allowing for two groups to meet at the same time.



The meeting space on the third floor includes a 6,300-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, along with 1,000 square feet of adjacent prefunction space. One floor above, there’s a 7,300-square-foot ballroom that holds 750 people in theater-style seating and is divisible by three, plus three breakout rooms totaling 2,300 square feet. An outdoor terrace on the fifth floor can host receptions as well.



The 20-story hotel offers two restaurants: Benedict’s for breakfast and lunch, and Pittsburgh Blue steakhouse for dinner. The Hilton also has The Social, a lobby-level bar; a Healing Touch Spa; indoor pool; 24-hour fitness center; and retail shops.



Rochester is a 90-minute drive from Minneapolis/St. Paul. Explore the clinic’s roster of medical specialties here: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/index?location=Minnesota