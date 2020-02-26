History—and Swallows—Will Greet New Southern California Property

A new property is under development in downtown San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Across from the historic ruins of the Mission San Juan Capistrano, which was built in 1776 and is famous as the site of the spring return of the cliff swallows from their winter homes in Argentina, the Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano will have a front-row seat for the annual “miracle.”

With 124 rooms and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space at this Southern California property, groups of up to 200 will be able to meet indoors, or 300 in the outdoor courtyard. The largest indoor spaces are the 3,000-square-foot Los Olivios and the 2,500-square-foot Catalan Room. The latter is divisible into three smaller rooms.

The Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano will be part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection when it opens this spring, and will offer a 2,500-square-foot spa, pool and cabanas, and a signature restaurant, Ysidora, blending Spanish and Californian cuisine. The hotel is a 30-minute drive from Santa Ana John Wayne Airport.