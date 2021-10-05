Skip navigation
A rendering of the new event pavilion going up at Omni Homestead Resort
Destination & Venue News

Historic Virginia Resort Starts Major Reno

The 483-room Omni Homestead has begun a restoration project that will refresh the property and add more meeting space.

Omni Hotels & Resorts, which purchased The Homestead in Hot Springs, Va., in 2013, has launched a $120 million renovation of the historic resort.

Plans for the 2,000-acre, 483-room Omni Homestead encompass façade work, including restoration of 978 original wood windows and hundreds of doors; guest room updates in the main building’s Tower, East, West and Garden wings; public spaces and restaurant improvements; and creation of 50 two-person staff housing units.

For groups, the resort is adding an event pavilion as part of the project. Located at the north end of the Old Course driving range, the 4,000 square feet of new meeting space will be able to host 225 attendees for special events. Surrounding spaces will be available as an indoor/outdoor experience.

OmniHomestead.pngThe new pavilion complements the resort’s existing 72,000 square feet of function space, which includes as many as 23 meeting rooms. The largest space is the 13,485-square-foot Grand Ballroom, followed by the Regency Ballroom at 10,368 square feet. The Casino Lawn can host groups of up to 2,000 attendees.

About $3 million of the renovation budget will be spent to restore the historic Warm Springs Pools bathhouse buildings, formerly known as the Jefferson Pools, on the resort property.Omni Homestead is about a two-hour drive from Roanoke, Va., home of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, and a three-hour drive from Richmond, Va.

