Historic School Building Transforms into The Slate Denver

Just around the corner from the Colorado Convention Center, a new 251-room hotel is racing toward a late-spring opening.

The 251-room Slate Denver is accepting reservations starting May 31, a boon to citywide groups looking for a room block—the hotel is just steps from the Colorado Convention Center—and to smaller groups in search of a new meeting venue.

Interior event space at the property totals 4,850 square feet. The largest room, Assembly, measures 2,000 square feet and can be divided. There are two smaller meeting rooms plus a 1,400-square-foot pre-function space called Library. A restaurant called Teacher’s Lounge is also in the works.

The educational references in the name of the hotel and its meeting spaces and dining outlet tie into the history of its location. The Slate is a renovation of a 1926 building that once housed the Emily Griffith Opportunity School, named for the innovative educator behind the free vocational-training institution.

The Slate will eventually be joined by a retail, restaurant, and office development called Emily’s Alley.

The property, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, is close to the Denver Center of the Performing Arts, the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, and the Denver Art Museum. It’s a 25-mile drive to Denver International Airport.

