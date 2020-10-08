Historic Property Gets New Wind in its Sails

Set in the Historic Hill District of Newport, R.I., midway between the city’s harbor district and the ocean-facing mansions on Cliff Walk, the 208-room Hotel Viking has refreshed its 13,600 square feet of meeting and event space and upgraded other property elements as well.



The conference rooms at the 95-year-old hotel received new carpeting, drapery, wall coverings, and lighting, while the outdoor courtyard has been expanded. The hotel now has more than 3,000 square feet of outdoor event space in total, including the Top of Newport rooftop bar and One Bellevue Restaurant’s garden patio. These spaces were revamped to reflect the property’s history and nautical New England setting.



One other meeting space, the 1859 Kay Chapel that’s adjacent to the hotel, remains true to its period style. Able to host 200 in pre-Covid times, the chapel now accommodates 100 in a socially distanced manner.



In September, the property also unveiled extensive renovations to its Spa Fjor. It now features six treatment rooms plus an expanded relaxation room with a 12-foot-tall Himalayan sea salt wall. The latest upgrades at the property conclude a multi-year renovation that began with a refresh of all public spaces and guest rooms.



The Hotel Viking is a short walk from the Newport Art Museum and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and a three-minute drive to the harbor docks that are home to dinner-cruise yachts and racing sailboats that groups can use for special events and teambuilding exercises.