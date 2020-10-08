Skip navigation
Menu
NewportHotelViking3.png
Destination & Venue News

Historic Property Gets New Wind in its Sails

In Newport, R.I., the Hotel Viking upgrades indoor and outdoor meeting space plus other amenities.

Set in the Historic Hill District of Newport, R.I., midway between the city’s harbor district and the ocean-facing mansions on Cliff Walk, the 208-room Hotel Viking has refreshed its 13,600 square feet of meeting and event space and upgraded other property elements as well.

NewportHotelViking2a.pngThe conference rooms at the 95-year-old hotel received new carpeting, drapery, wall coverings, and lighting, while the outdoor courtyard has been expanded. The hotel now has more than 3,000 square feet of outdoor event space in total, including the Top of Newport rooftop bar and One Bellevue Restaurant’s garden patio. These spaces were revamped to reflect the property’s history and nautical New England setting.

NewportHotelViking4.pngOne other meeting space, the 1859 Kay Chapel that’s adjacent to the hotel, remains true to its period style. Able to host 200 in pre-Covid times, the chapel now accommodates 100 in a socially distanced manner.

In September, the property also unveiled extensive renovations to its Spa Fjor. It now features six treatment rooms plus an expanded relaxation room with a 12-foot-tall Himalayan sea salt wall. The latest upgrades at the property conclude a multi-year renovation that began with a refresh of all public spaces and guest rooms.

NewportHotelViking5.pngThe Hotel Viking is a short walk from the Newport Art Museum and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and a three-minute drive to the harbor docks that are home to dinner-cruise yachts and racing sailboats that groups can use for special events and teambuilding exercises.

NewportHotelViking3.png

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Valley_Homewood_Exterior(1).jpg
New Curio Collection Hotel to Open Near Birmingham
Oct 05, 2020
NashvilleGrandHyattFront1.png
A Big Meetings Hotel Opens at an Interesting Time
Oct 02, 2020
AM1020GreenBayReschCtr1a.png
New Wisconsin Expo Center Still on Track for January Debut
Oct 01, 2020
Indigo.jpg
Chattanooga Adds 117 Hotel Rooms
Sep 28, 2020