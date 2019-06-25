Historic Philadelphia Hotel Refreshes and Rebrands

A new member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection is opening less than a five-minute walk from the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The Notary Hotel, formerly the Courtyard Hotel Philadelphia, was built in 1926 as part of an annex of City Hall and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A $23 million renovation has retained the original features of the building, including high ceilings and ornate plasterwork, while upgrading the 499 guest rooms with marble bathrooms and 55-inch smart TVs with Netflix and other streaming services.

There is 10,500 square feet of refreshed meeting space, including two ballrooms. The 2,944-square foot Grand Ballroom has 1,600 square feet of prefunction space, and the 3,404-square-foot Juniper Ballroom can host up to 300 attendees for a presentation or reception. There are 11 other meeting and breakout rooms, ranging from the 10-seat William Penn Boardroom to the Philip Johnson Library, which can hold a reception for 40, and the Mezzanine Foyer, which can play host to 300 for a reception.

A new Spanish tapas restaurant and bar has opened on site and there is a coffee shop offering salads and sandwiches. The hotel is within walking distance of tourist destinations such as the Liberty Bell and the main restaurant district, and it is located less than 10 miles from Philadelphia International Airport.