Historic Nashville Property Gets a Makeover

Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel, designated a National Historic Landmark in 2020, recently completed a significant renovation and added two restaurants from star-chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The upgrades at the elegant Beaux Arts-style Hermitage encompass its 122 guest rooms and suites, opulent lobby, and historic ballroom. In the lobby, the hand-painted glass ceiling, ornamental plasterwork, and Tennessee marble have been restored, and the space has been redecorated in shades of white, blue, and silver.



The 2,484-square-foot Grand Ballroom also has been refreshed with new finishes to complement the room’s walnut paneling and other historic components. The ballroom can host up to 200 for a dinner, and groups can also consider the Veranda (left), a 1,386-square-foot space that can accommodate 90 for a meal or 150 for a reception. Other meeting rooms include the State Room, seating 12, and the Governor’s Salon for up to 40 people.



The Hermitage’s Capital Grill has been replaced by Drusie & Darr. The restaurant was redecorated in a contemporary style and now offers a “new American” menu from Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The noted chef has also put his stamp on The Pink Hermit, a café for all-day light fare.



The hotel is next door to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and half a mile from the Music City Center convention facility. It’s also about a 20-minute drive from Nashville International Airport.