Historic Key West Resort Finishes Big Renovation

The 311-unit Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, has fully reopened after a $79 million makeover that renovated guest rooms, meeting space, restaurants, and public spaces. Most of the resort came online at the start of 2024; the final piece was the May debut of Dorada, a new signature restaurant that features Mediterranean dishes and covered outdoor seating facing the ocean.



First built in 1920 and part of Hilton’s Curio Collection since 2022, Casa Marina refreshed its 11,000 square feet of indoor event space, including the 3,100-square-foot Flagler Ballroom that’s hosted gala events for U.S. Presidents and movie stars. In addition, the resort updated the 2,600-square-foot Grand Ballroom and the 5,000-square-foot Keys Ballroom but retained their Art Deco architectural features.



One new meetings-related element was added during the renovation: a 5,000-square-foot oceanfront event lawn.



Along with the new restaurant, the property has a new lobby bar and lounge, The Canary Room, the design of which draws upon the era and style of former local resident Ernest Hemingway. A new beach bar has opened with food service, and two upgraded piers accommodate watersports and group activities such as watercraft tours and catamaran sunset sails.



Additional guest rooms and event space are available at a nearby sister property. With 150 units, The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, has 4,000 square feet indoors plus about 6,000 square feet outdoors, including an oceanfront event lawn and an over-water gazebo that can be used for small receptions or dinners. The property features Key West's only private natural-sand beach.



American Airlines serves Key West International Airport with non-stop flights from Miami, Charlotte, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Also, Delta offers non-stops from Atlanta and New York.