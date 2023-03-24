Historic Key West Resort Enhances Event Spaces, Guest Rooms, F&B

The 311-room Casa Marina, Curio Collection by Hilton, is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar, property-wide renovation that will be unveiled in October. Originally opened in 1920, the property offers 248 guest rooms and 63 suites, many of which have balconies. All guest units have been updated with colorful island-inspired patterns and natural wood tones.



For meetings and incentives, three outdoor patios overlooking the resort grounds and the Atlantic Ocean—two of which are adjacent to ballrooms—have been expanded, while a new 5,000-square-foot oceanfront event lawn was created. Further, a rooftop bar and deck are being created primarily to host group receptions and special events of up to 80 people.



These outdoor areas complement 11,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, which includes three ballrooms. The 5,000-square-foot Keys Ballroom divides into five sections, while the 2,600-square-foot Grand Ballroom (in photo) has decorative accents original to the building, such as Florida pine wood plus large arched windows. There’s also the historic Flagler Ballroom, a 3,100-square-foot room that has hosted prominent Key West events for more than a century.



Breakfast is served daily in the Flagler Ballroom, while a new indoor-outdoor restaurant is coming in place of the current Sun Sun Beach Bar & Grill. It will offer an elevated level of cuisine and service for lunch and dinner compared to the present establishment (photo at bottom).



There is Spa Al Mare on site, offering treatments indoors or in beachfront cabanas. Group-leisure activities include sand art classes; sailing, fishing, and scuba-diving excursions; nature tours; and dolphin encounters.



Key West International Airport is served by American, Allegiant, Delta, JetBlue, and United. The airport will complete an expansion and refresh of its main terminal by 2025.





