Skip navigation
Menu
KeyWestCasaMarina0323a1.png
Destination & Venue News

Historic Key West Resort Enhances Event Spaces, Guest Rooms, F&B

Casa Marina’s renovation will debut in autumn with enlarged patios, a new event lawn, refreshed accommodations, and a new restaurant with ocean views.

The 311-room Casa Marina, Curio Collection by Hilton, is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar, property-wide renovation that will be unveiled in October. Originally opened in 1920, the property offers 248 guest rooms and 63 suites, many of which have balconies. All guest units have been updated with colorful island-inspired patterns and natural wood tones.

For meetings and incentives, three outdoor patios overlooking the resort grounds and the Atlantic Ocean—two of which are adjacent to ballrooms—have been expanded, while a new 5,000-square-foot oceanfront event lawn was created. Further, a rooftop bar and deck are being created primarily to host group receptions and special events of up to 80 people.

KeyWestCasaMarina0323b.pngThese outdoor areas complement 11,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, which includes three ballrooms. The 5,000-square-foot Keys Ballroom divides into five sections, while the 2,600-square-foot Grand Ballroom (in photo) has decorative accents original to the building, such as Florida pine wood plus large arched windows. There’s also the historic Flagler Ballroom, a 3,100-square-foot room that has hosted prominent Key West events for more than a century.

Breakfast is served daily in the Flagler Ballroom, while a new indoor-outdoor restaurant is coming in place of the current Sun Sun Beach Bar & Grill. It will offer an elevated level of cuisine and service for lunch and dinner compared to the present establishment (photo at bottom).

There is Spa Al Mare on site, offering treatments indoors or in beachfront cabanas. Group-leisure activities include sand art classes; sailing, fishing, and scuba-diving excursions; nature tours; and dolphin encounters.

Key West International Airport is served by American, Allegiant, Delta, JetBlue, and United. The airport will complete an expansion and refresh of its main terminal by 2025.
KeyWestCasaMarina0323d.png

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Omni_TUSNTL_1_2023_Legends_Patio(1).jpg
Big Refresh for a Tucson Meeting and Golf Resort
Mar 23, 2023
MarriottSD0323a1.png
San Diego’s Biggest Meetings Hotel Gets a Facelift
Mar 17, 2023
Borgata-mgm tower room.jpg
MGM Updates Its Atlantic City Resort
Mar 17, 2023
lasvegasCC.jpg
Vegas Inks New Deal to Sell Former Riviera Hotel Site
Mar 16, 2023