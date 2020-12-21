A Historic Gem Shines Again in Omaha

Fresh off a $75 million renovation of the eight-story building which housed the original Blackstone Hotel from 1916, the Cottonwood Hotel opened after a four-month delay due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Set in a neighborhood dotted with early 20th-century Tudor-style mansions, the Kimpton-flagged property offers 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space plus 3,500 square feet of outdoor space. On the ground floor is a 3,345-square-foot ballroom with an adjacent 2,500-square-foot plaza and event lawn. And on the eighth floor is the Schimmel Ballroom, a 2,565-square-foot space with original wood flooring and hand-crafted plaster relief; it’s connected to two outdoor terraces which can be tented in cooler months.

Along with the original marble grand staircase in the lobby plus mosaic tile floors and 60 local art pieces throughout the public spaces, the property further plays up its 105-year history with the Cottonwood Room, a period-intact cocktail lounge that's hosted the city’s business leaders and society players for decades. There are two restaurants on site: the Orleans Room for all-day dining and The Committee Chophouse for dinner. And right across the street from the hotel is The Switch, a new food and craft-beer hall.

The Cottonwood is not far from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the adjacent Davis Global Center. Opened in September 2020, DGC is a clinical simulation facility offering 3D, augmented reality, virtual reality, and holographic technologies for experiential learning and training for various medical specialties.



The hotel is a 15-minute drive from the city’s airport, Eppley Field.