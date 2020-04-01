Historic Fort Worth Skyscraper Set to Become a Meeting Hotel

An iconic Fort Worth, Texas, building will open as a new Kimpton hotel next year. Built in 1921, the former XTO Energy Headquarters on Main Street was once the tallest building west of the Mississippi. The 24-story building is being converted into a 232-room hotel just two blocks from the Fort Worth Convention Center and is expected to host 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a two-story ballroom and a Penthouse Sky Bar with views across the city.

The building was given a historically sensitive renovation in 2010 and has been empty since 2018 when the energy company moved to a new campus. It will retain its historic character during the transformation into a modern hotel and is expected to open in early 2021. The property will offer a ground-floor signature Italian restaurant and Kimpton amenities, including free bicycle use for guests and cocktail hours.

The new hotel is located in the Sundance Square entertainment and dining district, the free downtown trolley route, and 25 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A smaller Kimpton property, the 165-room Pittman Hotel, is scheduled to open this year in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas.