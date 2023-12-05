Historic Detroit Hotel Competes Full Renovation

The latest chapter in the long history of the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit hotel is a $23 million top-to-bottom renovation in advance of its centennial year in 2024.

The 33-story Book Cadillac was the tallest hotel in the world when it opened in 1924 with 1,200 guest rooms, each with its own bathroom—notable for the time. After a high-flying start, the landmark building had its highs and lows over the years, eventually closing in 1984. It was shuttered for more than two decades before reopening as a 455-room Westin in 2008.

This year’s renovation project has been extensive, including new furniture, carpets, wall covering, and light fixtures for all guest rooms and public spaces; a renovated first-floor arrival experience including a “green wall” feature and a refresh of the Motor Bar lobby lounge (above); and the redesign of two 1,500 square foot presidential suites.

The property’s 36,000 square feet of meeting space was also a focus of the renovation, and now has new flooring, seating, window treatments, and lighting in the Crystal Ballroom, Italian Garden, Woodward Ballroom, Venetian Ballroom, and 17 meeting rooms.

The property is located on Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit, about a 10-minute walk from the Huntington Place convention center. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is 20 miles from the hotel, about a 25-minute drive.

