Historic D.C. Hotel Gets a Complete Update

In late spring, Capital Hilton completed a 13-month renovation of the entire property. First opened in 1943 and on the National Register of Historic Places, the Washington, D.C. hotel now has an art-deco aesthetic laid over its brutalist architecture, with upgraded furniture, soft goods, lighting, and technologies.



The 559-room hotel has 31,000 square feet of meeting space, including adjoining ballrooms of 7,700 and 6,800 square feet which can be combined into one space of 14,500 square feet. In addition, there are 20 breakout rooms ranging from 500 to 2,300 square feet.



The on-site restaurant, North Gate Grill, is open for breakfast and lunch but can also be used for private dinners of up to 150 people. Next to the lobby is the Statler Lounge (photo below), which features southern barbecue dishes alongside a selection of cocktails inspired by country music legends.



Within four blocks of the hotel lies the White House plus no fewer than 10 upscale restaurants. The Capital Hilton is two miles from Union Station; five miles from Reagan National Airport, a 15-minute drive; and 24 miles from Dulles International Airport, a 35-minute drive or D.C. Metro ride.

