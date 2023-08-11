Skip navigation
Menu
The Dagny Boston_Exterior.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Historic Boston Building Trades One Hotel for Another

Renovations preceding the opening of the 403-room Dagny hotel breathe new life into the downtown property.

After a $39 million renovation, the Hilton Boston Downtown/Financial District has relaunched as a The Dagny Boston.

Taking over the 1928 high-rise originally known as the Batterymarch Building, The Dagny has 377 redesigned guest rooms, 26 renovated suites, and 9,000 square feet of event space.

Located just a two-minute walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace and one mile from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the property welcomes small meetings in as many as 15 meeting spaces. The largest is the 1,920-square-foot Kellogg Room, named for the building’s arThe Dagny Boston_Superior King.jpgchitect, Harold Field Kellogg, with space for 180 people theater-style or 120 at banquet rounds.

Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, the new hotel has two restaurants: Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grill for seafood-focused fine dining and Tradesman Coffee Shop and Lounge. It also has a new 2,000-square-foot fitness center on the third floor with city views.

The Dagny Boston is about five miles from Boston Logan International Airport, a drive that can take between 10 and 30 minutes depending on the time of day.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
hurricane-forecast.jpg
Odds Double for an Above-Normal Hurricane Season
Aug 10, 2023
LeMeridienSFO_guestroom1_72326+-+Copy.jpg
A Fresh Face on San Fran’s Le Méridien
Aug 07, 2023
Looking Southeast-medium.jpg
Building a Better Convention Package in Indianapolis
Aug 03, 2023
AM0823ClevelandCC1.png
Cleveland’s C.C. Will Expand in Time for ASAE’s 2024 Annual Meeting
Aug 02, 2023