Historic Boston Building Trades One Hotel for Another

After a $39 million renovation, the Hilton Boston Downtown/Financial District has relaunched as a The Dagny Boston.

Taking over the 1928 high-rise originally known as the Batterymarch Building, The Dagny has 377 redesigned guest rooms, 26 renovated suites, and 9,000 square feet of event space.

Located just a two-minute walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace and one mile from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the property welcomes small meetings in as many as 15 meeting spaces. The largest is the 1,920-square-foot Kellogg Room, named for the building’s ar chitect, Harold Field Kellogg, with space for 180 people theater-style or 120 at banquet rounds.



Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, the new hotel has two restaurants: Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grill for seafood-focused fine dining and Tradesman Coffee Shop and Lounge. It also has a new 2,000-square-foot fitness center on the third floor with city views.



The Dagny Boston is about five miles from Boston Logan International Airport, a drive that can take between 10 and 30 minutes depending on the time of day.