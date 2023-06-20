Hip Hotel with Space for Small Meetings Coming to D.C.

Located four blocks from Washington, D.C.’s Union Station and two-thirds of a mile from the Washington Convention Center, the 445-room Arlo D.C. Hotel will open in late 2023 near Georgetown University Law Center.



The sixth hotel from the boutique brand Arlo will comprise a 12-story main building while also incorporating the District of Columbia’s oldest surviving multi-unit residential building, the 1888 Harrison apartments. That five-story structure’s exterior walls and cast-iron-supported masonry vaults have been restored and the wood floors and roof replaced, and guest rooms in the restored building will feature exposed brick walls and vaulted ceilings. Overall, the LEED-certified hotel will be a mix of two eras throughout.



The total amount of meeting space at the Arlo D.C. is not yet finalized. But the five existing Arlo Hotels in Chicago, Miami, and New York each have between 2,500 and 4,500 square feet of meeting space, enough to host meetings for up to 50 attendees. An interior courtyard will also be available for group receptions at the Arlo D.C.



Other amenities will include two restaurants plus a speakeasy in the basement, a rooftop lounge and outdoor pool, and a fitness center. There will also be a variety of experiential programming on property focusing on local history, art, music, and culture. The city’s Chinatown district is a three-block walk from the hotel, and the U.S. Capitol is six blocks away.