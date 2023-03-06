Skip navigation
Hilton Houston.png
Destination & Venue News

Hilton on U. of Houston Campus Expands

The room count at the hotel has nearly doubled, and with it the opportunities for students at its affiliated hospitality school.

A $30 million renovation of the Hilton hotel on the University of Houston campus was completed in February, adding 70 guest rooms in a new eight-story, 64,000-square-foot tower. The project also upgraded the hotel’s original 80 guest rooms, lobby, public spaces, and courtyard.

The property’s room count, now at 150, is more in line with its 25,000 square feet of meeting space, making it more appealing to groups—and to students. Hotel students, that is.
Hilton exterior.png
The property is a learning lab for the university’s Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, located next door. It provides hands-on experience for the school's hotel management program, with 70 percent of the staff reportedly coming from the student ranks.

Meeting space at the property includes the 6,237-square-foot Conrad Hilton Grand Ballroom; the 5,400-square-foot Waldorf Astoria Ballroom, divisible into five spaces; and seven smaller meeting rooms.

Guests at the hotel have access to the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, which includes basketball, rock climbing, a pool, and fitness classes.

Hilton University of Houston is 24 miles south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, about a 33-minute drive.

