Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Gets a Refresh

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter has completed a $22.5 million remodeling project that has transformed the meeting space, guest rooms, and lobby, plus added a new restaurant.

The 286-room property, a five-minute walk away from the city’s waterfront convention center, has 9,000 square feet of indoor meeting space as well as the 7,500-square-foot Starlight Terrace with lounge seating and firepits, which can host receptions of up to 500 attendees.



All meeting rooms have new upholstery, chairs, tables, and wall coverings, including the property’s largest indoor space, the 3,500-square-foot Gaslamp Room, which accommodates up to 220 guests in theater style. The Hilton’s other large meeting rooms are the 1,500-square-foot Santa Rosa and the 1,296-square-foot Marina, divisible by two. Five smaller meeting spaces are available as well.



The new on-site “garden-inspired” restaurant is called Wild Hare Bar Garden, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A restaurant buy-out can accommodate a maximum of 120 people, while a private dining room can be reserved for 38 guests.



The property is two blocks from Petco Park baseball stadium, home of the Padres, and three miles from San Diego Airport.