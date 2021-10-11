Skip navigation
A rendering of the Waldorf Astoria Cancun, expected to open in July 2022
Destination & Venue News

Hilton to Open Neighboring Cancun Resorts

Ribbon cuttings for the properties—one luxe, one all inclusive—are expected in November 2021 and July 2022.

Hilton has neighboring resorts under development on the Cancun coast, south of the Hotel Zone. Its all-inclusive Hilton Cancun is scheduled to open by early November, and next door, the Waldorf Astoria Cancun is now accepting reservations for July 2022 and beyond.

The beachfront properties are going up on a 100-acre tract of beach and mangroves about 20 miles south of the Cancun Convention Center and two miles further down the coastline from the Moon Palace complex.

The Waldorf Astoria will have 173 guest accommodations—including some “swim-up” rooms and suites—and 18 meeting rooms. Overall event space is approximately 55,000 square feet, highlighted by a nearly 19,000-square-foot main ballroom that will be able to host groups of 1,500. The property is also planning a Waldorf Astoria Spa and five restaurants and bars.

The Hilton Cancun will have 715 guestrooms, 12 dining areas, and a 68,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor convention center. Amenities include water sports, art classes, fitness center with classes, nightly entertainment, a water playground, kids club, and teen zone.

 

