Skip navigation
Menu
MartiniqueNYC0522a1.png
Destination & Venue News

Hilton-Branded Historic Hotel in NYC Gets Big Refresh

Set in a 125-year-old Beaux Arts building in Midtown Manhattan, Martinique New York has unveiled a renovation of public space, meeting space, guest rooms, F&B outlets, and more.

Early 2022 saw the reopening of the 531-room Martinique New York after a multi-million-dollar renovation that brought contemporary elements to an aesthetically striking, landmark 1897 building that’s always been a hotel. In fact, the Martinique was the site of a meeting in 1916 that created the Professional Golfers Association of America, and also hosted the grand-opening gala for the nearby Empire State Building in 1930.

MartiniqueNYC0522d.pngAll guest rooms received a full renovation that features new beds and furniture, Manhattan-inspired artwork, soft goods with design elements reflecting the 1920s, and entirely new bathrooms. Guest rooms also received noise-reduction feature.

The Art Deco property, an award-winning member of Historic Hotels of America, features more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space across 10 rooms.

MartiniqueNYC0522b.pngThese include a 4,300-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, a 1,025-square-foot room that’s divisible by two, plus three other breakout rooms ranging from 480 to 870 square feet. And the Grand Foyer is a 900-square-foot space that can host small receptions around a multi-story spiral marble staircase.

Food and beverage options include a new restaurant set to open this summer from “Top Chef Master” alumni Franklin Becker and veteran restaurateurs Stephen Loffredo and Tora Matsuoka. The upscale-American-grill concept will be complemented by a cocktail lounge delivering a classic 1930s feel with neighborhood views.

The Martinique New York is 10 blocks from Times Square and 20 blocks, or one mile, from the 1,929-room New York Hilton Midtown.

MartiniqueNYC0522e.png

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 9.37.01 AM.png
New Boutique Property in Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle
May 17, 2022
VAIresort1.png
Biggest Resort in Arizona Coming to Glendale in 2023
May 13, 2022
WESTIN LOBBY Rendering.jpg
USVI’s Frenchman’s Reef to Reopen Under New Flag
May 12, 2022
1. ExCeL London will have its own dedicated Elizabeth line station at Custom House.jpg
ExCel London Awaits May Opening of High-Speed Rail
May 10, 2022