Hilton-Branded Historic Hotel in NYC Gets Big Refresh

Early 2022 saw the reopening of the 531-room Martinique New York after a multi-million-dollar renovation that brought contemporary elements to an aesthetically striking, landmark 1897 building that’s always been a hotel. In fact, the Martinique was the site of a meeting in 1916 that created the Professional Golfers Association of America, and also hosted the grand-opening gala for the nearby Empire State Building in 1930.



All guest rooms received a full renovation that features new beds and furniture, Manhattan-inspired artwork, soft goods with design elements reflecting the 1920s, and entirely new bathrooms. Guest rooms also received noise-reduction feature.



The Art Deco property, an award-winning member of Historic Hotels of America, features more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space across 10 rooms.



These include a 4,300-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, a 1,025-square-foot room that’s divisible by two, plus three other breakout rooms ranging from 480 to 870 square feet. And the Grand Foyer is a 900-square-foot space that can host small receptions around a multi-story spiral marble staircase.



Food and beverage options include a new restaurant set to open this summer from “Top Chef Master” alumni Franklin Becker and veteran restaurateurs Stephen Loffredo and Tora Matsuoka. The upscale-American-grill concept will be complemented by a cocktail lounge delivering a classic 1930s feel with neighborhood views.



The Martinique New York is 10 blocks from Times Square and 20 blocks, or one mile, from the 1,929-room New York Hilton Midtown.