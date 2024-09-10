High-Flying Event Venue Coming to Midtown NYC

Opened in March 2019, New York City’s 30 Hudson Yards skyscraper is known for The Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, and City Climb, the highest open-air building ascent in the world, where visitors can don helmets and harnesses to walk the angled roof. By summer 2025, the building will also be home to a 72,000-square-foot experiential event venue.

Convene, the hospitality company specializing in purpose-built day-meeting centers and workspaces, will occupy the building’s entire Level 24. This will be Convene’s largest location in New York City, comprising 10 event spaces, including a grand hall that can accommodate up to 780 guests. The spaces offer panoramic views for galas, summits, and other events along with in-house catering; in-house production technology including high-resolution screens, theatrical lighting, and built-in cameras and microphones for hybrid meetings; digital signage; and other customizable elements.

Hudson Yards is a master-planned neighborhood on the west side of the city, a 10-minute, half-mile walk from Penn Station and a six-minute, one-third mile walk from the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Other recent news from Convene includes the opening of Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s, a 45,000-square-foot meeting venue in London, and the expansion of Convene 101 Park Avenue in New York, which added a second floor with a new 223-person conference hall and a large gallery space with floor-to-ceiling windows. The 101 Park Ave property now has eight meeting rooms.