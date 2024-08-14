Skip navigation
MM0824MayoExpands1.png
The original footprint of Mayo Clinic Phoenix is to the right, while the new developments are in the center.
Destination & Venue News

Healthcare and Hospitality Upgrades in Phoenix/Scottdale

As the Mayo Clinic’s North Phoenix campus gets bigger, the nearby Grand Hyatt and Curio by Hilton properties are also undergoing significant facelifts.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is spread across two main campuses in Scottsdale and North Phoenix, with the latter campus becoming notably bigger and more diverse in its clinical and educational offerings over the past three years.

Closest to the Scottsdale resort corridor, the North Phoenix campus is in the late stages of a $748 million expansion that will nearly double the size of its 1.7 million-square-foot medical-center campus by early next year. In addition, the Discovery Oasis project will establish a “biotechnology corridor of collaboration” to support the hospital and research solutions for complex medical conditions.

Also on this campus is Arizona State University’s Health Futures Center and the 150,000-square-foot Integrated Education and Research building that’s now home to Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and its five schools plus more than 20 biomedical and translational research labs.

The two campuses offer more than 110 programs across various medical, surgical, and health-science specialties.

Refurbished Meeting Resorts Near Mayo
A $100 million renovation at what is presently the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort at Gainey Ranch (images below) will be completed by the end of 2024 and bring about a branding change: the property will become the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

The total amount of meeting space on property will grow to 90,000 square feet with the expansion of the Arizona Ballroom to 24,000 square feet. There is also the 14,000-square-foot Vaquero Ballroom as well as 15 breakout rooms and various patios and terraces.

In addition, all 491 guest rooms are being updated with new furniture, flooring and carpeting, and marble countertops. Public areas are being modernized and new restaurants introduced: An Italian-American restaurant focused on handmade pasta and grilled steaks; a sushi and Spanish-tapas bar that will incorporate Southwestern ingredients; a Southwest-style grill that will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and a lobby bar connected to the grill, described as "in the style of a classic, grand hotel lounge."
ScottsdaleHyatt0824a1.pngScottsdaleHyatt0824b1.png

Less than two miles from the Hyatt and about eight miles from the Mayo Clinic is the newly renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton. The 278-unit property (images at bottom) has 45,000 square feet of meeting space plus 40,000 square feet of terraces and event lawns.

The $40 million refurbishment of the resort, completed in spring 2024, included all guest rooms and suites. It also debuted new dining experiences: an upscale venue featuring Sonoran cuisine with global influences, a health-focused café, a hidden speakeasy, and a family-friendly lounge with interactive games. In addition, the fitness center and Luna spa were enlarged and enhanced.

Both the Curio and the Hyatt are about 15 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

MM0824ScottsdaleCurio2.jpgMM0824ScottsdaleCurio3.png

 

