HawaiiTwinFin1a.png
View of the famed Diamond Head volcano rim from the top-floor event space at Honolulu's The Twin Fin.
Destination & Venue News

Hawaii Incentive Property Refreshed and Rebranded

The former Aston Waikiki Beach has undergone a full renovation and is now The Twin Fin.

Set within Waikiki’s calm-water swimming area known as Kuhio Beach, between the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and the Honolulu Zoo, is a newly refurbished 645-room property that’s been renamed The Twin Fin.

Ownership group Highgate Hotels put several million dollars into the former Aston property in late 2022. The result is all-new guest rooms featuring a contemporary aesthetic but with mid-century design accents; a refreshed lobby with murals and photography from local artists; and a reimagined pool deck with DJs and live musicians performing every evening. Other on-property programming includes storytelling sessions and stargazing.

For incentive groups, a 2,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor space on the 21st floor called the Coconut Club (photos below) can serve as program headquarters and a lounge. It features built-in serving stations, wall-mounted televisions, and long sliding-glass doors that open to a wrap-around balcony. There’s one other formal meeting room on property that’s 650 square feet, along with the beachfront Tiki Grill & Bar that can be divided into three distinct spaces.

HawaiiTwinFin3.pngHawaiiTwinFin2.png
The Twin Fin is 10 miles from Daniel Inouye Honolulu International Airport, a 25-minute drive.
HawaiiTwinFin4.png

