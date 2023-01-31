Hawaii Incentive Property Refreshed and Rebranded

Set within Waikiki’s calm-water swimming area known as Kuhio Beach, between the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and the Honolulu Zoo, is a newly refurbished 645-room property that’s been renamed The Twin Fin.



Ownership group Highgate Hotels put several million dollars into the former Aston property in late 2022. The result is all-new guest rooms featuring a contemporary aesthetic but with mid-century design accents; a refreshed lobby with murals and photography from local artists; and a reimagined pool deck with DJs and live musicians performing every evening. Other on-property programming includes storytelling sessions and stargazing.



For incentive groups, a 2,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor space on the 21st floor called the Coconut Club (photos below) can serve as program headquarters and a lounge. It features built-in serving stations, wall-mounted televisions, and long sliding-glass doors that open to a wrap-around balcony. There’s one other formal meeting room on property that’s 650 square feet, along with the beachfront Tiki Grill & Bar that can be divided into three distinct spaces.





The Twin Fin is 10 miles from Daniel Inouye Honolulu International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

