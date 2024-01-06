Hard Rock Hotel-Casino Coming to Athens, Greece

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens is scheduled to debut in early 2027 on a parcel of land facing the Aegean Sea that was formerly the Hellenikon Airport. Part of a $1.6 billion project, the hotel will be one element of a sprawling resort district unique to the European continent, according to project developer Gek Terna Group.



The Hard Rock will comprise an 1,100-room hotel tower along with more than 200,000 square feet of conference and exhibition space featuring multiple ballrooms, each with nearby breakout rooms. In addition, the Hard Rock Live theater will seat 3,000, while an exterior lawn pavilion behind the covered seating will accommodate another 7,500 spectators.



The developer says the hotel will include the highest outdoor rooftop gathering space in Athens: a 10th-floor pool deck (see image) that sits atop the widest section of the tapered 25-story hotel. It will have a bar and provide views of the Aegean Sea, the mountains, and the ancient Parthenon across the city.



Further, an outdoor village with at least 15 local and international restaurants and bar/lounge spaces will lie just beyond the hotel’s doors, along with a variety of high-end retail shops.



As for the casino, there will be a 160,000-square-foot space offering 180 tables and 1,500 gaming machines. The hotel will also feature the Rock Spa and Body Rock Fitness, leveraging the year-round sunshine and temperate climate of Athens with an indoor-outdoor footprint.



Across the remaining acres of land that was once the airport, natural spaces such as tree-framed lawns, gardens, and water features will be developed.

