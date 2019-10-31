Guitar-Shaped Hotel Debuts at Big Convention Property

Every event planner wants to open their show with a bang. Well, how about this: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry christens your host venue by smashing his guitar on the dais while actors Johnny Depp and Morgan Freeman nod and smile, followed by a light show that sends beams 20,000 feet into the sky. That would work, right?

That’s exactly how the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino kicked off its grand reopening celebration on October 25 in Hollywood, Fla. The property grew to more than 1,200 guest rooms with the addition of the 638-room, one-of-a-kind Guitar Hotel plus the 168-unit Oasis Tower that features swim-up suites on the ground floor.

For business groups, the property offers 82,000 square feet of meeting space, a 38,000-square-foot carpeted exhibit hall, and the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue. There’s also 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges to complement 195,000 square feet of gaming space and 26,000 square feet of retail outlets.

While Morgan, Johnny, and Joe (pictured here with actor Joe Manganiello) are probably unavailable, planners can still create a memorable kickoff event by hosting their opening reception at about the same time as the nightly LED light show that encompasses the entire façade of the Guitar Hotel and the sky above it.