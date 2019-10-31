Skip navigation
Menu
HardRockNight.png
Destination & Venue News

Guitar-Shaped Hotel Debuts at Big Convention Property

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood expands to 1,271 guest rooms with the opening of a 450-foot-tall, LED-studded building.

Every event planner wants to open their show with a bang. Well, how about this: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry christens your host venue by smashing his guitar on the dais while actors Johnny Depp and Morgan Freeman nod and smile, followed by a light show that sends beams 20,000 feet into the sky. That would work, right?

That’s exactly how the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino kicked off its grand reopening celebration on October 25 in Hollywood, Fla. The property grew to more than 1,200 guest rooms with the addition of the 638-room, one-of-a-kind Guitar Hotel plus the 168-unit Oasis Tower that features swim-up suites on the ground floor.

For business groups, the property offers 82,000 square feet of meeting space, a 38,000-square-foot carpeted exhibit hall, and the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue. There’s also 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges to complement 195,000 square feet of gaming space and 26,000 square feet of retail outlets.

Screen Shot 2019-10-31 at 8.44.58 AM.pngWhile Morgan, Johnny, and Joe (pictured here with actor Joe Manganiello) are probably unavailable, planners can still create a memorable kickoff event by hosting their opening reception at about the same time as the nightly LED light show that encompasses the entire façade of the Guitar Hotel and the sky above it.

TAGS: Speakers & Entertainment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IMG_7964-HDR.jpg
A New Louisville Hotel Celebrates the City’s Signature Spirits
Oct 30, 2019
19np220_031_Fiber_resize.jpg
Change in Leadership at DMC Giant PRA
Oct 28, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-28 at 10.50.15 AM.png
Ritz to Reopen on St. Thomas, USVI, After Two-Year Renovation
Oct 28, 2019
P3070 Nashville Margaritaville Reception Desk 02 MD07.jpg
217 New Guest Rooms Open One Block from Nashville’s Music City Center
Oct 25, 2019