Groups-Only River Ship to Launch in 2024

European river cruises typically present two challenges for planners organizing group-incentive trips: a lack of group-gathering space and staterooms of various configurations. Both of those issues have been addressed by Transcend Cruising, a new line of river ships now in development.

Transcend is building two 135-meter (430-foot) sister ships, the first of which will begin sailing in European waterways in spring 2024. The ships will be focused exclusively on full-ship charters, with 60 identical, 210-square-foot staterooms. The rooms can be paired as 30 two-bath suites. There are also five spaces on board that can accommodate all guests for group programs, plus additional smaller locations for events, dining, presentations, and breakouts.



The ships will be outfitted with digital displays and other features that allowing planners to use color, images, and sound to brand the event, and planners themselves will have dedicated staff staterooms, office and storage space, and a lobby reception desk.



The Transcend ships will also be notable for their 2,600-square-foot, three-deck, indoor/outdoor fitness, spa, and guest-wellness facility, as well as their focus on sustainability. The company notes that it’s “innovating with last-mile electric maneuvering, peak power battery systems (rather than generators), and reimagined fuel- and water-storage systems that reduce fuel burn and emissions.”



Transcend’s operating partner is United Rivers, which will pilot the ships on a variety of waterways, including the Rhine, Danube, and Moselle rivers.