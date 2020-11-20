Group-Friendly Mexican Property Gets Big Refurbishment

Located between the towns of San Jose del Cabo to the north and Cabo San Lucas to the south, the 264-room Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort just completed a multi-million-dollar renovation focused on amenities that the group-business segment can use during their programs.



As part of the renovation, a full-service beach club named Enclave made its debut. With a covered bar, four private cliffside bungalows, eight oceanfront cabanas, and sunken fire pits for nighttime use, the new area brings outdoor-activity options to groups using the nearby 18,000-square-foot air-conditioned beach pavilion.



In addition to the beach club’s tapas-style meal offerings, the resort has refined the culinary concepts across five other F&B outlets. Of those, Vela is a somewhat-formal restaurant featuring authentic Mediterranean fare and an extensive wine list. Talavera is an open-air Mexican kitchen that brings guests up close with the chefs. Lena is a poolside dining experience with a wood-fired grill as its centerpiece. And Sotol is a “tequiliri” that offers various margarita styles using a mix of 170 agave spirits.



The resort has 29,000 total square feet of meeting space; the largest room is the 11,000-square-foot El Dorado ballroom that’s divisible by five. A 3,600-square-foot ballroom divisible by three plus four dedicated breakout rooms make up the indoor spaces, while various lawn and terrace spaces complement the beach pavilion for outdoor options. The Hilton Event Ready program features Clean Stay protocols that make indoor and outdoor event experiences clean, responsible, and safe.



There’s the Eforea Spa on property and a well-regarded golf experience five minutes away. The Cabo Real Golf Course is a Robert Trent Jones II design offering wide views of the Gulf of California plus the famed Los Cabos stone arch, a few miles away at land’s end. The Los Cabos International airport is 10 miles from the resort.

