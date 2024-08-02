Skip navigation
MarriottCancun0824a.png
Destination & Venue News

Group-Friendly All-Inclusive Marriott Opens in Cancun

The Marriott Hotels brand’s very first all-inclusive property has 25,000 square feet of event space, 13 F&B outlets, a large kids camp, and several adult-only pool areas.

Late July saw the long-awaited, somewhat-delayed debut of the first Marriott Hotels property of its kind: Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort.

A company press release said that “Marriott Hotels’ foray into the all-inclusive market underscores its dedication to meeting the increasing demand for multigenerational travel experiences,” which also incorporates the evolving “bleisure” trend found in the meetings and incentives market.

For those business-focused groups, the 450-unit property (162 with  ocean views) offers about 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The largest indoor space is an 8,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by eight, with four dedicated breakout rooms nearby.

In addition, there are three outdoor terraces and patios of nearly 3,000 square feet apiece plus an 8,000-square-foot pool garden that can accommodate receptions of up to 500 people.

MarriottCancun0824c.pngAmong the 13 food-and-beverage outlets at the Marriott Cancun are the Great Room Lobby Bar (right) with ocean views; a sports bar and lounge; a café and bakery; and restaurants (below) featuring Mexican, Polynesian, and Japanese cuisine. There’s also a classic American diner and a New York-style pizzeria.

A water park with a lazy river lies between the hotel and the ocean, while several adult-only pool areas are set apart from the water park. There’s also a 5,000-square-foot Camp Club by Marriott to entertain children during the day with a variety of action zones and activities, including dance lessons and puppet making.

The Marriott Cancun All-Inclusive Resort is adjacent to the 447-unit JW Marriott Cancun and less than half a mile from the 601-room Hard Rock Hotel Cancun. Cancun International Airport is 12 miles from the resort, a 20-minute drive.
MarriottCancun0824b.png
MarriottCancun0824e.png
MarriottCancun0824d.png
 

