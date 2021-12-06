From the Ground Up for Groups

Whether you’re keeping your events domestic by choice or by edict, you’ve got plenty of options to consider if you and your attendees enjoy the energy of a new-from-the-ground-up meeting property. Despite the coronavirus, 2021 saw a number of significant U.S. new-build hotels open for the meeting, convention, and incentive travel market, and there are more in store for 2022 and 2023. While not an exhaustive list, here are four that have opened this year plus seven more opening over the next two years.