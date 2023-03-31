In Greater Portland, IHG’s Hotel Indigo Debuts with Meeting Space

Set on the Columbia River in Vancouver, Wash., eight miles from downtown Portland and the Oregon Convention Center, the Hotel Indigo Vancouver opened in March in a district that’s growing its business-travel bona fides.



The 138-room property can accommodate meetings of up to 200 attendees thanks to a 2,500-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by four (prefunction space in photo) and features an adjacent terrace overlooking the river; there’s also a boardroom that seats 12. Further, one of the two on-site restaurants, El Gaucho steakhouse, can be used as a meeting space during the day. The 13 Coins restaurant is available for all-day dining, while evening receptions can take place at the Witness Tree Lounge, Vancouver’s first rooftop venue on the waterfront.



Within two blocks of the Indigo are the 226-room Hilton Vancouver Washington with 28,000 square feet of meeting space, and the 150-room AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront with 11,800 square feet of event space. Four restaurants are within three blocks of the property, along with two tasting rooms representing different Oregon wineries.



Hotel Indigo Vancouver is 12 miles from Portland International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

