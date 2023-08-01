Great Wolf Continues to Grow Its Family Brand

If bleisure is in your meeting vernacular, several Great Wolf Lodge properties in the pipeline might be of interest. The brand is known for its water parks and family-friendly atmosphere, but also includes conference space on site.

By summer 2024, the company expects to open the doors on a 500-suite Great Wolf Lodge South Florida in Naples, on the state’s Gulf Coast. The $250 million property will have 13,000 square feet of conference space to keep the adults busy while the kids take on the 100,000-square-foot indoor water park and 62,000-square-foot family entertainment center.



In February 2023, the company broke ground on the $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Conn., adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino. Opening in mid-2025, the property will have 7,500 square feet of conference space, plus a water park and entertainment center similar in size to the Naples property.

Great Wolf’s most recent opening was early this summer in Perryville, Md., (rendering left) 35 miles northeast of Baltimore. With 700 guest rooms and 7,500 square feet of conference space, that property marked the 20th resort for the brand, and the company’s largest.