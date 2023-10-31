Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Finishing Big Renovation

Over the past three years, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in southeastern Wisconsin has spent more than $30 million on redesigning its 358 guest rooms and suites, its lobby and other public spaces, and its restaurant offerings, including an overhaul of its Grand Café and the addition of a 60-seat outdoor venue called The Landing.



Now, the final phase of the full-property renovation is in motion: Grand Geneva’s 62,000 square feet of meeting space is being updated, from furniture to lighting to technology to a more open and flexible layout. Included in that space is the 13,700-square-foot Forum featuring an 18-foot-high ceiling, along with four ballrooms that are each divisible by three: the 7,800-square-foot Grand Ballroom; the 6,480-square-foot Evergreen Ballroom; the 5,500-square-foot Maple Lawn Ballroom; and the 3,870-square-foot Loramoor Ballroom. There are six other breakout spaces as well. The upgrades to all meeting spaces are expected to be ready by May 2024.



As for amenities, the resort has the WELL Spa & Salon, two 18-hole golf courses, and the Mountain Top ski and snowboard facility. In addition, a 225-unit sister property called Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark is next door and will unveil upgrades to its 50,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor water attractions in late November.



Grand Geneva Resort is located 50 miles from Milwaukee International Airport and 83 miles from Chicago O’Hare Airport.