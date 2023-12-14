Glitzy Opening for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The doors have finally opened on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and after a challenging 17 years in development, it was time for a party. The 3,644-room property celebrated its grand opening on December 13 with Chinese dragon dancers; star power from the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Bryan Cranston, Alice Cooper, and Paul Anka; performances from Keith Urban and Justin Timberlake; and plenty of sparkles.

Adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 67-story resort has 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space of its own, including the pillarless 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom. Groups will also find 150,000 square feet of gaming space, more than 30 food-and-beverage outlets, pools, and a spa.

Here are 10 photos from the opening.