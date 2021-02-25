Giddyup! Kentucky to Get a New Conference Center

In between Kentucky’s two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington, a new meeting venue is in the works. The Shelbyville Conference Center, less than an hour from each hub, plans to open in August.

With capabilities for hosting in-person and hybrid events, the facility will have more than 16,000 square feet of space on one floor with the capacity to host 500 people banquet-style. The venue can be broken into three smaller rooms. Groups will also have the option to use the outdoor patio or prefunction space, and there’s an on-site prep kitchen for outside caterers.

Decorated in shades of gray and brown with stone accents, the conference center will have an equine theme to recognize its home county, Shelby, which is designated as the American Saddlebred Capital of the World. Its country location is also celebrated by three historic silos sitting just off the front entrance. “For many first-time visitors to the city, this will be their first stop. We wanted to make sure this first impression celebrated the great regional character of the local landscape and its people,” says Jason Dunn from EOP Architects, the firm that designed the space.

The convention center is a partnership of the City of Shelbyville, the Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative, and Shelby KY Tourism. The latter will manage the facility and have a welcome center on location.

Louisville International Airport is 31 miles from Shelbyville.