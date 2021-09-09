Giant Omni Opens in Boston Next to the Convention Center

In Boston’s booming Seaport District, the 1,054-room Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport held a ribbon cutting September 8.

Located across the street from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the hotel is now the largest of the properties close to the facility, joining Westin Boston Seaport District, Aloft Boston Seaport District, and Element Boston Seaport District.

The h otel’s guest rooms, which include 52 suites, are located in two 22-story towers. Rooms in the Artist Tower have an innovative loft-style layout (left) while the design of the Patron Tower (right) features clean lines, richly colored accents, and a more traditional layout. A two-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite on the 22nd floor of the Patron Tower offers a private screening room, pool table, two fireplaces, a dining room seating eight, office space, and 180-degree views of the city.

The 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space at the hotel includes the 25,585-square-foot Ensemble Ballroom, the 17,039-square-foot Momentum Ballroom, and the 3,000-square-foot Elevate Balcony with views of the Boston skyline and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Other on-site amenities of note are three restaurants, two bars, a coffee shop, Breve Spa, and a 3,800-square-foot fitness center, with Peloton bikes.



The hotel is less than three miles from Boston Logan International Airport.