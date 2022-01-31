Georgia Resort to Add a Westin

The 1,100-acre Foxhall Resort has the amenities many outdoors-loving groups are looking for—think fire pits, lake fishing, a sporting clay course, archery, bocce, tennis and pickleball courts, and ATV experiences—but not the guest room inventory. However, that capacity challenge should be resolved by 2024 when a 250-room Westin Resort and Conference Center opens.

The new hotel and its 50,000 square feet of meeting space, recently approved by Georgia’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners, will open up the property for much larger gatherings. At present, the resort has 18,200 square feet of meeting space but only 14 guest rooms, 14 two-bedroom villas, eight three-bedroom villas, two four-bedroom villas, and two luxury homes.



The Westin news follows another boost last June for the Foxhall development: the opening of a clubhouse, home to a signature restaurant and bar, a retail outlet, several meeting rooms, and a pool overlooking Lunker Lake. Other existing meeting spaces include “The Stable,” a 5,000 square foot meeting space that can accommodate up to 250 people, and an outdoor pavilion seating 200.



Construction is expected to begin on the Westin in the third quarter of 2022. The property is located southwest of Atlanta, about 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.