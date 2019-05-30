Menu
Whitley_Ballroom.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Georgia Luxury Hotel Debuts New Ballroom

The Whitley boasts a second ballroom plus redesigned guest rooms and public areas in an exclusive Atlanta neighborhood.

A luxury hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood unveils its transformation this month after an extensive renovation and expansion. The Whitley’s 451 guest rooms and 56 suites have been redesigned with mahogany floors, Italian marble vanities, and relaxing earth tones. Opulent touches such as Frette linens and Byredo bath products have also been introduced.

Public areas have been expanded and remodeled to reflect the property’s Southern heritage, including a Front Porch Lounge, an extended reception and lobby area with intricate paneling, fireside seating, and a blue-painted ceiling, which is a Southern tradition aimed at warding off evil spirits.

The existing 35,000 square feet of meeting space has been expanded to include the 5,000-square-foot Legacy Ballroom, featuring crystal chandeliers, 14-foot ceilings, and a private event terrace. It can host up to 250 guests for a banquet. The existing 8,970-square-foot Whitley Ballroom can host up to 1,000 attendees for a reception and 650 for a banquet.

Also upgraded during the renovation were the Trade Root Restaurant and Lounge and the Spa, which offers a new Himalayan Salt Room and larger dressing rooms. Other amenities include a fitness center and indoor swimming pool featuring natural light through a glass ceiling.

Whitley_Meeting.jpg

