Gaylord National to Reopen July 1

On the Potomac River, 11 miles south of Washington, D.C., The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., has been closed since early in the pandemic. When it finally reopens on July 1, the property will be showcasing a $64 million renovation of its 1,996 guest rooms, including new looks for all 110 suites.

The updated room design features shades of blue combined with “copper-penny accents.” Carrying through the penny theme, many of the contemporary artworks in the suites include the coin’s silhouetted face of Abraham Lincoln. In-room technology has also seen an upgrade.

Gaylord National is the largest convention hotel in the Washington, D.C., area (followed by Marriott Marquis Washington D.C.). It has 546,889 square feet of event space overall, including 180,000 square feet of exhibition space, five ballrooms, 75,000 square feet of outdoor events space, and up to 101 meeting rooms. The largest ballroom is 50,000 square feet and features a 4,300-square-foot stage. The outdoor event space is notable for a 11,000-square-foot pier for private gatherings.

There are five hotels under Marriott International’s Gaylord convention-focused brand, all of which are fully or primarily owned by Ryman Hospitality. The properties in Nashville, Tenn.; Kissimmee, Fla.; Grapevine, Texas; and Aurora, Colo., have already reopened.