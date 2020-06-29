Galt House Hotel Is Ready for the Derby

Louisville’s hallmark event, the Kentucky Derby, was rescheduled from May 2 to September 5 because of the pandemic. In late June, the state’s governor gave the event the green light to allow fans to attend the racing classic, and hotels around the city are eager for the business. None might be more ready than Galt House Hotel.

Billed as the official hotel of the Kentucky Derby, the 1,310-room property completed phase one of an $80 million renovation in March, just as travel around the U.S. came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The renovation project focused on the hotel’s West Tower, upgrading all 639 rooms, 130,000 square feet of meeting space, the lobby area, and two restaurants, Walker’s Exchange and Jockey Silks. Group space at the property includes two ballrooms, the 23,331-square-foot Grand Ballroom and the 15,412-square-foot Archibald Cochran Ballroom (at left). Renovation of the East Tower is set for completion in late summer.

The property, part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is a block and a half from the Kentucky International Convention Center and the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.