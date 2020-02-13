Skip navigation
Menu
Le-Meridien-Dania-Beach-exterior_white.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Gallic Rebrand Arrives Near Fort Lauderdale Airport

A convenient location and extensive meeting space are features of Florida’s second Le Méridien hotel.

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport has opened after a renovation and rebrand. The 12-story hotel has 245 guest rooms designed with a sleek, midcentury design aesthetic, incorporating headboards with inlaid maps of Fort Lauderdale’s downtown and photography from local Elizabeth Gill Lui.

The hotel has 23,340 square feet of refreshed event space in 16 different venues, including two ballrooms. The 5,133-square-foot Aqua Vista Ballroom can host up to 570 attendees for a presentation or 427 for a banquet, and the 2,830-square-foot Riviera Ballroom has space for 283 guests for a reception. Outdoor space includes two, 4,000-square-foot event lawns and a 7,560-square-foot deck adjacent to the heated outdoor swimming pool.

Among the five onsite dining establishments is signature restaurant Toro Latin Kitchen and Tequila Library, which features South American dishes, and French restaurant, Constellation Café.

This is the second of the brand’s Florida hotels and is located just two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and four and a half miles from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center. 

LeMeridien-Dania-Beach-room.png

Le-Meridien-Aqua-Vista-Ballroom.png

Le-Meridien-Dania-Beach-lobby.png

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 1.05.32 PM.png
Kimpton Revives an Omaha Landmark
Feb 11, 2020
FourSeasonsNO1.png
Four Seasons to Open First New Orleans Property
Feb 07, 2020
PalmBchConvCtr1.jpg
4 West Palm Beach Enhancements for Groups
Feb 05, 2020
hotel-indigo-restaurant-web.jpeg
Hotel Indigo Is Blossoming in Belgium
Feb 05, 2020