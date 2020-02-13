Gallic Rebrand Arrives Near Fort Lauderdale Airport

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport has opened after a renovation and rebrand. The 12-story hotel has 245 guest rooms designed with a sleek, midcentury design aesthetic, incorporating headboards with inlaid maps of Fort Lauderdale’s downtown and photography from local Elizabeth Gill Lui.

The hotel has 23,340 square feet of refreshed event space in 16 different venues, including two ballrooms. The 5,133-square-foot Aqua Vista Ballroom can host up to 570 attendees for a presentation or 427 for a banquet, and the 2,830-square-foot Riviera Ballroom has space for 283 guests for a reception. Outdoor space includes two, 4,000-square-foot event lawns and a 7,560-square-foot deck adjacent to the heated outdoor swimming pool.

Among the five onsite dining establishments is signature restaurant Toro Latin Kitchen and Tequila Library, which features South American dishes, and French restaurant, Constellation Café.

This is the second of the brand’s Florida hotels and is located just two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and four and a half miles from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.