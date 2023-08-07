Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

A Fresh Face on San Fran’s Le Méridien

A hotel renovation and rebranding in San Francisco’s Embarcadero neighborhood is a confident sign for the city’s travel and meeting market.

As San Francisco continues to struggle to restore downtown business activity to pre-pandemic levels, one stylish new hotel is opening in the heart of the city’s Financial District.

The Le Méridien San Francisco is currently undergoing a complete renovation of its 360 guest rooms, meeting rooms, lobby, and fitness center, with a planned opening as The Jay in September. The upgrade will bring a neutral, natural color palette, with extensive use of cream, tan, and bronze for an elevated look.

The 25-story hotel, first opened in 1989, is a few minutes’ walk from the Transamerica Pyramid, which is itself in the midst of a major renovation marking its 50th anniversay. The property is also connected to the Embarcadero Center’s elevated public terrace via a pedestrian bridge.

Clay_and_Battery_Level+01+Arrival+Lobby_Final.pngTotal meeting space at The Jay is 13,000 square feet in 16 meeting rooms, accommodating a maximum of 200 people. The largest conference room is about 1,500 square feet and can be divided into two smaller spaces.

Two restaurants will be opening in the hotel: The Third Floor will launch in the fall and Sage at the beginning of next year. 

The Jay is a mile north of Moscone Center, the city’s two million-square-foot convention center, and 15 miles from San Francisco International Airport, a 30-minute drive.

