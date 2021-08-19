Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

A Fresh Face and More Meeting Rooms at Marriott Rivercenter

One of San Antonio’s largest downtown hotels has finished a renovation that added to its already-significant group space.

A top-to-bottom renovation at San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter has added meeting space, redesigned guest rooms, and updated its food-and-beverage options.

The project increased meeting space at the 1,000-room hotel by 11,000 square feet, for a total of 70,136 square feet.  Most of the new space—10,000 square feet—is on the second floor. The rest is on third floor, home to the 41,600-square-foot Grand Ballroom (divisible into up to 13 rooms) and 22 additional meeting spaces.

satrc-boardroom-2688-hor-clsc.jpgFor groups in need of more space, the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter’s sister property, San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, is across the street and adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center’s Lila Cockrell Theater. It has 500 guestrooms and 17,000 square feet of event space, including the Oak Tree Terrace that’s directly on the river.

Other upgrades at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter include an expanded M Club lounge, renovated public areas, and new technology allowing for touchless electronic access to elevators and guest rooms. The property’s two food and beverage options are the casual Café Bocadillo and Tributary, with “Texas-modern” cuisine.

The hotel is nine miles south of San Antonio International Airport. Rivercenter Exterior.jpeg

