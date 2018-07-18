Freehand New York Opens in the Flatiron District

The Freehand Hotel opened in the former George Washington Hotel in New York’s Flatiron District earlier this year. The 395-room property has five bars and restaurants including Broken Shaker, a rooftop bar, and Simon and the Whale, serving high-end American cuisine.

Dining establishments are available for private events as well as a 1,349-square foot second-floor lounge that can host 250 guests for a reception or 100 for a banquet. There is also a 325-square-foot game room and the 2,388-square-foot Studio room available for hire.

There are traditional king or queen guest rooms; suites that are designed to look like mini NYC apartments; and bunk rooms with four twin-size bunkbeds for groups traveling together.

The hotel is located at 23 Lexington Avenue in a building built in 1928 that was home to artist Keith Haring during his student days. The Freehand Fellowship is a partnership with Bard College to support an artist-in-residence program featuring painters, dancers, and composers who live and work at the hotel. Guest rooms and public spaces have murals and other original artworks from the program.

The Freehand runs community-minded events for guests that range from walking tours to group workouts.